South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball Looking to Maintain Clean SEC Record
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is looking to keep a clean record in SEC play this season vs Oklahoma.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is off to a hot start this season as they 17-1 overall on the year and 5-0 in conference play. On Sunday they have a game against No. 13 Oklahoma. The Sooners 15-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. They're currently on a two-game win streak though.
The Gamecocks are not led by just one name offensively this season. Joyce Edwards is the leading scorer as she is averaging 11.8 points per game but Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 11.1, MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 11.0 and Chloe Kitts is averaging 9.6.
The Gamecocks remain as one of three SEC teams that are still undefeated in conference play this season alongside LSU and Kentucky. However, one of those streaks will have to come to an end some time soon as LSU and South Carolina are set to face off against one another on Thursday of this week.
Sunday's game between the Lady Gamecocks and Lady Sooners is set to be played at 3:00 PM. The Gamecocks will be playing host to the Sooners. After that., South Carolina has games against LSU at home, Tennessee on the road, Auburn at home and then on the road at Georgia.
