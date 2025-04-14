South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley Officially in Portal With Do Not Contact Tag
South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley has officially entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag.
South Carolina's women's basketball player MiLaysia Fulwiley had already announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal, and on Monday it was made official. It was also noted that Fulwiley entered the portal with a do not contact tag.
This past season, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also shot 42.6 percent from the field as a sophomore. She played in 39 games for the Gamecocks this past season and was South Carolina's best player off of the bench.
This news comes after the Gamecocks lost the national championship game to UConn ins brutal fashion. The program was attempting to win their second consecutive title after winning it during the 2023-2024 college basketball season.
FUlwiley entering the portal is a significant loss for the Gamecocks. While she may not have been in the starting lineup, she often provided a major spark off of the bench. In South Carolina's win over Maryland in the NCAA tournament, Fulwiley finished the game with 23 points. She finished the season with four 20+ point performances.
