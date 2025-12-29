Christian McCaffrey Caused Brutal Collision Between Bears Defenders During Big Run
It’s not easy to bring down Christian McCaffrey when he gets moving downfield. The 49ers star broke free for his longest run of the season during Sunday’s game against the Bears, exploding for a 43-yard gain.
After tip-toeing the sideline, McCaffrey cut back inside and picked up a few more yards before going down. In doing so, he led a pair of Chicago defenders to fly straight into each other, resulting in one of them suffering an injury.
McCaffrey’s cut left Jaylon Johnson grasping at air, and instead of bringing down San Francisco’s shifty running back, he collided directly into his teammate, Nahshon Wright. Wright had to be helped off the field as a result of the harsh collision.
Johnson was seemingly expecting McCaffrey to continue streaking along the sideline, and as such, he positioned himself to where he could attempt to force him out of bounds. Instead, McCaffrey diverted course and cut back inside, catching Johnson off guard as he laid out for the tackle. Wright was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time in his pursuit of McCaffrey, and was unfortunately rocked by his teammate.
The 43-yard gain was the longest run McCaffrey has had since 2023. In four games last year he never picked up more than 19 yards on a single rush. This season, his high was 24 yards.