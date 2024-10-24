Gamecock Digest

Five-Star Ayla McDowell Commits to South Carolina Women's Basketball

McDowell is the first commit in the Gamecocks 2025 class.

Alex Joyce

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball squard continue to add talent to their impressive roster. 2025 five-star forward Ayla McDowell is the lastest star recruit to join the Gamecocks.

The do-it all power forward from Cy Springs High in Cypress, TX is the first commitment for the Gamecocks 2025 class. McDowell announced her college decision at Cy Springs choosing South Carolina over TCU, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State.

Here's what 247Sports Women's Basketball Director of Scouting, Brando Clay, had to say about the Gamecock's newest addition:

"McDowell was a high-level option in the frontcourt for arguably the nation's premier club team this season, Cy-Fair Elite. She made her mark by being productive while playing alongside three Top 100-caliber guards. McDowell demonstrated that she is more than capable of running the floor in transition, finishing when her teammates find her, or making it happen herself with rebound putbacks. As she continues to develop her outside jump shot, it will become even tougher for opposing frontcourt players to limit her efficiency."

McDowell is ecpected to ink her letter of intent during the early signing day period from November 13-20.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE