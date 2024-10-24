Five-Star Ayla McDowell Commits to South Carolina Women's Basketball
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball squard continue to add talent to their impressive roster. 2025 five-star forward Ayla McDowell is the lastest star recruit to join the Gamecocks.
The do-it all power forward from Cy Springs High in Cypress, TX is the first commitment for the Gamecocks 2025 class. McDowell announced her college decision at Cy Springs choosing South Carolina over TCU, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State.
Here's what 247Sports Women's Basketball Director of Scouting, Brando Clay, had to say about the Gamecock's newest addition:
"McDowell was a high-level option in the frontcourt for arguably the nation's premier club team this season, Cy-Fair Elite. She made her mark by being productive while playing alongside three Top 100-caliber guards. McDowell demonstrated that she is more than capable of running the floor in transition, finishing when her teammates find her, or making it happen herself with rebound putbacks. As she continues to develop her outside jump shot, it will become even tougher for opposing frontcourt players to limit her efficiency."
McDowell is ecpected to ink her letter of intent during the early signing day period from November 13-20.
