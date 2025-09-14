AP Poll Rankings: South Carolina Gamecocks Plummet After Vanderbilt Loss
The South Carolina Gamecocks discover their new ranking in the AP poll following their loss to Vanderbilt.
It was a tough week three showing from the South Carolina Gamecocks in week three. A 31-7 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Williams-Brice Stadium. It is worth noting that starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers left the game with a concussion, but there wasn't much going for the Gamecocks in this one.
Sellers wasn't the only one to go out of the game, as Dylan Stewart was ejected with his second unsportsmanlike like conduct penalty in the game. It was a performance the Gamecocks would like to quickly forget.
Vanderbilt's win snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Gamecocks.
It's an unfortunate loss for the Gamecocks as they have a tough schedule of conference games coming up. They will continue with conference play in week four against the Missouri Tigers on the road.
South Carolina has some things they need to figure out quickly as they cannot afford to lose many more games if they want to continue to pursue a college football playoff spot this year. The biggest goal is hoping Sellers is good to go for next week's game and that the offense can get rolling for the remainder of the year.
With that said, here is where the Gamecocks were ranked in the latest AP poll college football rankings.
AP Poll Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Miami
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Texas
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Indiana
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- USC
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: