Bold Predictions For South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Everyone knows how important the Kentucky game is for South Carolina. The Gamecocks lie at a crossroads, and the matchup has a considerable role in the outcome of their season.

Speculation continues to swirl as Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is questionable for Saturday. Levis is one of the best players in college football and forecasts as a first-round NFL Draft pick, making his potential absence difficult for Kentucky.

However, the Wildcats are talented outside the quarterback position. South Carolina needs a few things to break their way to walk out of Kroger Field with a win, and there are a few unlikely things that may end up happening.

Zacch Pickens 2 Sacks

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens has been quietly impressive this season. Many assume that the low-sack numbers equate to dismal play from South Carolina's defensive front. However, when watching them, it's evident they can get pressure; it just hasn't translated into sacks.

Pickens is a primary reason for their success. He has an extraordinary motor enhanced by a unique understanding of gap control. South Carolina is forced to play sound because of how technical and dominant Pickens is in the interior.

Kentucky has one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC, specifically in their interior. The Wildcats lack technique and football acumen on the interior, making Pickens' job that much easier.

Gamecocks Hold Kentucky To < 100 Rushing Yards

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a legitimate feature back that is strong at the point of contact, often compensating for poor blocking up front. If Kentucky is without Levis, one may think they will run the air out of the football.

While that may be true, South Carolina has steadily improved against the run over the past few weeks. They have shored up any tackling issues, and these young linebackers continue to learn how to read their keys.

Things look promising if South Carolina can hold Kentucky below 100 yards rushing. The Gamecocks have an excellent secondary that thrived against Charlotte; they just need to limit explosive plays on the ground.

Xavier Legette Has A 50+ Yard Touchdown

Head coach Shane Beamer instills confidence in his players and rewards hard work. Reports indicated that wide receiver Xavier Legette earned Beamer's trust over the offseason, and one poor showing won't take that away.

Legette dropped two passes against South Carolina State, both of which fell into the hands of waiting defenders for interceptions. It put a damper on the afternoon, as quarterback Spencer Rattler didn't get the statistical boost many anticipated.

Kentucky plays aggressively in their backend. Additionally, they are predictable pre-snap, meaning Rattler should dissect everything before the ball is in play. Legette is waiting to make a big play after a disappointing last showing, and the opportunities will be there.

