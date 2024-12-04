CFP Rankings and Chairman Say South Carolina Gamecocks Are Eliminated
The latest college football playoff rankings and chairman say the South Carolina Gamecocks are eliminated.
The latest edition of the college football playoff rankings was revealed Tuesday evening, and based on the order, the South Carolina Gamecocks have essentially been eliminated from playoff contention. The Gamecocks came in at No. 14 behind Miami and Alabama who rolled in at No. 11 and would be in if the playoffs started today.
Based on that, the committee has said that if a 3-loss SEC team gets in right now the Crimson Tide would earn the bid. Not only do the rankings say that though, college football playoff committee chairman Ward Manuel basically said the same thing as well.
Rece Davis asked Manuel if teams that are not playing this weekend during conference championship weekend will have the opportunity to move at all and Manuel stated, "We will not adjust those teams." He went on further by saying that will have no new metric points to adjust those teams by in next weekend's final rankings because they do not play this weekend.
One would think that the rankings could still be adjusted based on common opponents, strength of schedule and etc. For example, if Clemson were to win the ACC Championship, that would also give South Carolina a win against a conference champion. Seems like something that would alter a team's rankings, but it doesn't appear that will be the case for the Gamecocks.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
