Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed Jadeveon Clowney following week two of the 2025 NFL season.
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney following their week two victory over the New York Giants in overtime. Clowney is a former No.1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has been a mainstay on NFL rosters throughout his career that spans over a decade.
Clowney's signing is likely part of the fallout of the Micah Parsons trade that occurred just months ago, which sent the highly talented pass rusher to Green Bay. The news of his signing was first broken by Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.
During his 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers, Clowney appeared in 14 games and recorded 5.5 sacks, along with 46 total tackles. The veteran's presence is expected to add some immediate relief to the Cowboys' pass rush as the franchise continues its 2025 season.
Before his lengthy NFL career, Clowney was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks. The former Gamecock played for the Carolina from 2011 to 2013, where he wreaked havoc on offenses and broke numerous school records during his time, including the single-season tackles for loss record in 2012. Clowney achieved such successes despite being a primary target of offensive coordinators.
Clowney will look to make his debut with Dallas on Sunday, September 21st, when the Cowboys travel to Chicago to face the Bears. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m., and coverage will be made available on FOX.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: