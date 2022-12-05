Everything Shane Beamer Said At Bowl Presser

It was announced on Sunday afternoon that the South Carolina Gamecocks would be taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on December 30th in the TaxSlayer Gator bowl, one of the most prominent postseason games the Gamecocks have played in several years.

Head coach Shane Beamer met with the local media early Sunday evening to talk about the team and previewed the bowl game, which he knows will draw plenty of eyes because of what both teams bring to the table.

"Two nationally ranked teams that have had really great moments throughout the season. There's a lot of excitement nationally about us, and certainly, we all know what Notre Dame brings from a TV ratings standpoint."

Beamer was blunt regarding both parts of the question when asked if corner Cam Smith and anyone else had officially opted out of the bowl game.

"In regards to Cam's situation, I had a good conversation with Cam. I don't have much to say other than I saw his tweet. No, no one else has told me at this point [saying] that they're not playing in the bowl game. There's a handful of guys that have some decisions to make."

When asked if he knew who would call plays for the bowl game, coach Beamer said a decision had yet to be made and won't be made public once it's finalized. He did say later on, however, that he hadn't ruled out calling plays himself if he felt it was best for the team.

Beamer was also asked a question regarding offensive line coach Greg Adkins and if he would be coming back in a full-time role next season, and he responded with positive news regarding that front.

"He's out recruiting right now, so we're full speed ahead right now. Greg is through [with] the health issues that he had, and Greg was active in what we were doing in our building the last half of the season, and he feels great right now, and certainly, we'll always discuss things going forward."

In terms of South Carolina's opponent in Notre Dame, Shane alluded to similarities in how both teams' seasons played out and conveyed that Notre Dame is still Notre Dame.

They started slow, just like we did in some ways, but have been on fire in a lot of ways and have done a great job of continuing to get better throughout the year. I know they'll be talented and well-coached. Great tradition, great team and should be a heck of a matchup."

