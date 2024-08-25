Former Gamecocks Play Key Roles in Georgia Tech's Upset of No. 10 Florida State in Dublin
In a dramatic Week 0 matchup in Dublin, Ireland, Georgia Tech secured a 24-21 victory over the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles, delivering a statement win that surprised many college football fans. The Yellow Jackets, who looked far more prepared and resilient than their highly-ranked opponents, were bolstered by the efforts of several former South Carolina Gamecocks who have found a new home in Atlanta.
Defense Makes a Difference:
Key to Georgia Tech’s success was its stout defensive performance, spearheaded by former Gamecocks. Defensive tackle Makius Scott, who transferred from South Carolina after limited playing time, made his presence felt in ways that might not show up on the stat sheet. His contributions were vital in clogging up the middle and disrupting Florida State’s rhythm.
Trenilyas Tatum’s Impact:
Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum, who originally committed to South Carolina as a four-star recruit, also played a crucial role. Although he never made it to Columbia due to the prolonged search for a defensive coordinator under new head coach Shane Beamer, Tatum has flourished at Georgia Tech. In this game, he recorded six tackles, finishing third on the team, and was a key figure in Tech’s defensive schemes, helping to keep Florida State’s offense in check.
Coaching Connections:
Adding to the Gamecock influence is Byron Jerideau, Georgia Tech’s Associate Director of Football Strength and Performance/Accountability. Jerideau, who played defensive tackle at South Carolina, has been instrumental in developing the physical and mental toughness of the Yellow Jackets. His role mirrors what Derrick Moore, now with South Carolina, once held at Georgia Tech, emphasizing the importance of character and discipline on and off the field.
Georgia Tech’s victory over Florida State is a testament to the team’s potential and the contributions of several former Gamecocks. As the season progresses, these players and staff members will continue to play pivotal roles in shaping the Yellow Jackets’ journey, bringing a piece of South Carolina with them as they forge ahead.
