Former Gamecocks Play Key Roles in Georgia Tech's Upset of No. 10 Florida State in Dublin

In a thrilling Week 0 matchup in Dublin, Ireland, former South Carolina standouts made significant contributions to Georgia Tech's victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

Fisher Brewer

Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zamari Walton (7) celebrates with defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) after an interception against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zamari Walton (7) celebrates with defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) after an interception against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In a dramatic Week 0 matchup in Dublin, Ireland, Georgia Tech secured a 24-21 victory over the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles, delivering a statement win that surprised many college football fans. The Yellow Jackets, who looked far more prepared and resilient than their highly-ranked opponents, were bolstered by the efforts of several former South Carolina Gamecocks who have found a new home in Atlanta.

Defense Makes a Difference:

Key to Georgia Tech’s success was its stout defensive performance, spearheaded by former Gamecocks. Defensive tackle Makius Scott, who transferred from South Carolina after limited playing time, made his presence felt in ways that might not show up on the stat sheet. His contributions were vital in clogging up the middle and disrupting Florida State’s rhythm.

Makius Scott
Sep 23, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (23) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Trenilyas Tatum’s Impact:

Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum, who originally committed to South Carolina as a four-star recruit, also played a crucial role. Although he never made it to Columbia due to the prolonged search for a defensive coordinator under new head coach Shane Beamer, Tatum has flourished at Georgia Tech. In this game, he recorded six tackles, finishing third on the team, and was a key figure in Tech’s defensive schemes, helping to keep Florida State’s offense in check.

Trenilyas Tatum
Sep 16, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Trenilyas Tatum (7) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching Connections:

Adding to the Gamecock influence is Byron Jerideau, Georgia Tech’s Associate Director of Football Strength and Performance/Accountability. Jerideau, who played defensive tackle at South Carolina, has been instrumental in developing the physical and mental toughness of the Yellow Jackets. His role mirrors what Derrick Moore, now with South Carolina, once held at Georgia Tech, emphasizing the importance of character and discipline on and off the field.

Byron Jerideau
September 22, 2012; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Byron Jerideau (70) brings down Missouri Tigers running back Kendial Lawrence (4) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech’s victory over Florida State is a testament to the team’s potential and the contributions of several former Gamecocks. As the season progresses, these players and staff members will continue to play pivotal roles in shaping the Yellow Jackets’ journey, bringing a piece of South Carolina with them as they forge ahead.

Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

