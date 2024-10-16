How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma.
South Carolina took Alabama down to the wire last week, recovered an onside kick and had a chance to tie the game up in the close seconds but came up just short. Now South Carolina is shifting their focus to a road trip to play the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma had a rough weekend last week. They were blown out by Texas in the Red River Rivalry and continue to have questions and concerns on offense. They have continued to play freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, but haven't managed to get much momentum on that side of the ball. South Carolina is entering this game with their own offensive issues, such as protecting the football, but a defense that has continued to put the offense in good spots. It's a very similar matchup in some sense. However, the betting odds show Oklahoma has a slight edge.
According to draft kings, South Carolina is listed as a 2.5-point underdog heading into the game. The over/under has been set at 40 points. With Oklahoma being the home team, it can essentially be considered a push and viewed as a very even matchup from the looks of the odds.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th, 2024.
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: SEC Network
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
