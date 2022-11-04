Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina travels to Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday to take on the much-improved Vanderbilt Commodores.

Many are frustrated after the events that transpired in Williams-Brice Stadium last weekend. South Carolina went stagnant and fell short against a 4-4 Missouri team, a reality check for the Gamecocks.

They get a new opportunity against Vanderbilt. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed they had a good week of practice and are getting back to their core fundamentals. Players are committed when they reach the podium, emphasizing that they fell short.

Vanderbilt presents an interesting challenge. The Commodores enjoy a fruitful season by their standards; they routinely put forth efficient offensive efforts and can play opportunistic defense.

Beamer acknowledged this isn't the Vanderbilt team many are used to. Head coach Clark Lea has them ahead of schedule in their rebuild, and a win against South Carolina would be an integral step.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

