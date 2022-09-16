South Carolina vs. Georgia: Key Players

With the South Carolina Gamecocks facing near insurmountable odds playing against a team like Georgia, it's likely a common thought that many players will have to elevate their play if Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are going to give the Bulldogs a run for their money. While some picks are seemingly obvious, there're others that might not be most people's first or second choice that deserve more consideration.

MarShawn Lloyd

The explosive running back should be receiving more praise than he has this year. Lloyd routinely makes defenders miss in the open field, flashing impressive contact balance in the open field and legitimate receiving ability.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield loves getting his skill players into open space with the football. Lloyd's dynamic three-down ability makes him an easy projection, as he should garner eight to ten touches minimum on Saturday.

Jaheim Bell

Keeping up with the offensive theme, there's no doubt that Jaheim Bell will need a performance that matches some of the first-round hype he received this past offseason. Up to this point, Bell has been quiet in the passing game, but I don't believe it's far-fetched to assume that'll change this weekend.

I expect Satterfield to dial up more designed plays for Bell that move him around the field and force Bulldogs defenders to try and tackle him in open space, as Bell is potentially the Gamecocks' best option to get extra yards after the catch.

Jordan Burch

In terms of an ability to muck things up for an efficient Georgia offense on Saturday, there's an argument to be made that no defender will have a more significant opportunity to do just that than Jordan Burch. Burch will be one of a few South Carolina defenders with all the tools to battle against his assignment and consistently win.

The sense of urgency will be even higher for the Gamecocks' defensive line on Saturday as they will play without Jordan Strachan and potentially without Alex Huntley due to injuries. If South Carolina has a chance late in this game, on defense, they've got to get to Stetson Bennett and make life miserable for him in the pocket. Jordan Burch's athleticism and pass rush ability off the edge will be vital to making that happen.

