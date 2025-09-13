Keys to Victory for the South Carolina Gamecocks Against Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their first SEC matchup of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Both teams are 2-0 and have coincidentally both beaten the Virginia Tech Hokies. For the Gamecocks, they’ll be looking to live up to the preseason hype that left many predicting them to be a playoff team. Hoping to start off conference play on the right foot, here are some areas where the Gamecocks need to execute if they want to walk away with a win.
- Containing Diego Pavia- Vanderbilt’s returning starting QB, Diego Pavia was one of the most exciting players in college football last season. This year, he has shown an improved ability to stretch the defense through the air vertically and make big plays. He will certainly be the toughest matchup for the Gamecocks thus far. For the Gamecocks, this game is the opportunity to prove that they are one of the best defensive units in the country at all three levels. It will be critical for the front seven of the Gamecocks to not let Pavia break contain and make plays outside the pocket, as well as the secondary to prevent him from making an impact making big plays through the air.
- Establish the run game- The Gamecocks’ rushing attack has been dreadful through two games, ranking as the third-worst rushing team in the SEC. This does not bode well for the Gamecocks in this matchup, as the Commodores rank fifth nationally in total defense. If the Gamecocks want to reverse their fortunes on offense, it’s paramount that their offensive line is able to create lanes for Oscar Hadaway III and Rahsul Faison to get down field for big gains. If the Gamecocks are able to establish a consistent rushing attack, it will allow their air attack to open up and perhaps lead to a coming out party for their offense.
- Clean up the penalties- The Gamecocks have accrued the third most penalties in the SEC this season. In last week’s matchup against SC State, the Gamecocks were constantly behind the sticks due to added penalty yardage, most of which were simple infractions on the offensive line. This kept the Gamecocks struggling to get first downs all night, and ultimately putting the ball in the endzone. If the Gamecocks are able to reduce their penalties, they will allow their offense the chance to move the ball down field without interruption and finally establish a consistent offensive rhythm.
The Gamecocks are set to kick off against the Commodores at 7:45 PM ET on SEC Network.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: