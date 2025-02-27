NFL Combine Results - South Carolina Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott
Stay up to date with South Carolina linebacker Bam-Martin Scott results at the NFL combine.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers take the field to showcase their skill sets.
Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott is already starting off his NFL Combine performance on Thursday. Martin-Scott finsihed his college career with 76 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He started his career at Dodge City Community College and then transferred to South Carolina in 2022. He was named honorable mention All-SEC by College Football Nation.
Martin-Scott is projected as a late round draft pick right now by most mock drafts, so he has a major opportunity to shoot up the ranks after this weekend if he pieces together a solid performance at the combine.
NFL Combine Results - Bam Martin-Scott
Height: 6021
Weight: 231
Arm: 32”
Hand: 8 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
40-yard:
3-Cone:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
