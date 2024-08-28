Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Named to Freshman of the Year Watchlist
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart have been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watchlist.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are opening their season this weekend against Old Dominion and the Gamecocks' roster will feature some young names on the depth chart. Two of those names have been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watchlist: Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart.
Sellers and Stewart will both have big roles on offense and defense this season and they will need to play well for the program to succeed. It's also easy to see why both of them would make a watchlist for such a prestigious award as they both have the opportunity to be shining factors for South Carolina this season. If the Gamecocks become dangerous on offense, it's because Sellers is playing to the pedigree he is capable of and if South Carolina is disruptive on defense, it's because Stewart stepped up in year one.
With less than four days till kickoff, Sellers met with the media to talk about what the start means for him.
"You dream about things like this. From a kid until now, it has finally came true, so just have to go out there and play," LaNorris Sellers on earning his first career start.
