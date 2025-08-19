Questions South Carolina Needs to Answer On Offense Before the Season
Questions South Carolina needs to answer on offense before the start of the season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than two weeks away from kicking off their 2025 college football season. That also means there is a limited time to solve any unanswered questions on the roster, so here are a few that still remain for South Carolina ahead of the season.
Who Starts at Running Back?
To no fault of their own, South Carolina does not know who their starting running back will be. Rahsul Faison is still waiting for the NCAA to provide him with an answer on his waiver for an extra year of eligibility. Based on the latest news, it doesn't sound very promising, but the NCAA needs to provide a firm answer for the Gamecocks before their first game.
Can the Offensive Line Hold Up?
Offensive line play has been a bit of an issue for South Carolina over the years. Thankfully for them, LaNorris Sellers helps some of those issues due to his ability to escape out of the pocket, but the Gamecocks need to protect their star quarterback this season. As much fun as it is to watch Sellers run around the field and make defenders look silly, it's even more fun to watch him operate in a clean pocket and remain healthy.
Do the Wide Receivers Take a Leap?
Nyck Harbor's expected leap this season has been talked about a lot this offseason and Mazeo Bennett is expected to see an uptick as well. College football fans know that those are just projections though and results have to actually be shown. If South Carolina's receivers do take a leap this season, then the sky is the limit for the offense, but Harbor and Bennett are going to have to be comfortable being the focal points of the receiving game.
