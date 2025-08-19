Judge's Ruling Reveals Bad News for South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison
On Monday, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California denied preliminary injunctions from a USC and UCLA player, denying them the opportunity to play in 2025, per On3's Pete Nakos. While not an exact statement on Rahsul Faison's case, it certainly isn't good news for the former Utah State transfer.
USC offensive lineman DJ Wingfield and UCLA wide receiver Kaedin Robinson took their case to the courts to argue for an extra year of eligibility, hoping for a similar ruling Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia received earlier this offseason. Pavia argued that the redshirt rule involving junior college eligibility violated anti trust laws. It's a case he won and received a final year to return to the Commodores.
How does this impact Faison's ruling? It reinforces what Mitt Winter, a sports law attorney, said back in early June that these decisions seem to be just the "luck of the draw." There does not seem to be a set standard that judges across the country are following and it is up to the interpretation of the judge.
Had Wingfield and Robinson been granted that extra year things would have looked great for Faison. However as we stand now it shows there's a muddy situation that has no clear answer as of now. Faison will continue to practice with the Gamecocks in camp, until a judge is able to review his case and sends a final answer for 2025.
