Recent Moves that Could Impact Spencer Rattler's Draft Decision

The draft decision date for the NFL is January 16th, meaning quarterback Spencer Rattler's time to decide is dwindling fast. There were many things to consider when trying to determine his future.

However, the recently arrived offseason has brought even more developments to South Carolina football which could sway Rattler's decision.

Dowell Loggains Arrival

Rattler operated the 2022 season under offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's offense and found great success once the two gelled in the second half of the season. Satterfield's departure to Nebraska left a spot open at offensive coordinator, filled by Dowell Loggains.

The case is still out for how Loggains will fair with South Carolina. Rattler might not want to wait around and find out. Relearning a whole new offense can be a tedious and challenging process that Rattler might not want to endure. Not to mention Loggains will also be taking over as quarterbacks coach, which could further impact Rattler's decision.

Shakeup at TE

As mentioned before, South Carolina has seen a lot of movement on their offense, specifically at the TE position. Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner announced they are leaving South Carolina and entering the transfer portal this offseason. South Carolina wasted no time replacing them, snagging transfers Trey Knox and Nick Elksnis from Arkansas and Florida, respectively.

Like Loggains, the impact of the arrival and departure of these guys mentioned is unknown at the moment. Once again, relearning a new offense with all new receivers and tight ends can be difficult, though we are yet to know what Rattler will decide.

Defensive Transfers

Though it may seem like the moves being made on the defensive side of the ball might not affect Rattler too much, the implications for Rattler are present. Like any other college football player, Rattler wants to win football games, and having a weaker defense makes it more difficult for him to help the Gamecocks win.

South Carolina got bad news earlier this week when former five-star edge rusher Jordan Burch announced he would be entering the transfer portal. This announcement came shortly after Hot Rod Fitten announced he would enter the transfer portal. Those moves, coupled with Gilber Edmond entering the transfer portal, have left the Gamecocks' defense, particularly the front seven, looking fairly young.

