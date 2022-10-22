Saturday Mornings: CFB Games To Watch

The Gamecocks have a marquee matchup on Saturday evening, but South Carolina fans don't have anything to watch until then. While some may be tempted to walk away from their televisions, they could take the morning to gain a deeper understanding of the landscape.

Many make the mistake of only tuning into their team's game and don't understand why their squad makes the decisions they do. We gain a deeper understanding of the decision-making process by observing other top programs.

Saturday projects as one of the best days of football to date. Several high-profile matchups cover the morning slate, and the fun goes until South Carolina's kickoff against Texas A&M.

Syracuse @ Clemson: 12:00 PM EST, ABC

Every South Carolina fan wants Clemson to lose, which is understandable. If Syracuse can pull off the unthinkable, it proves the Tigers have chink in their armor that can be exploited.

However, there is more than meets the eye with this one. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagelelei is flourishing this year, tossing 17 touchdowns against two interceptions thus far. Uiagalelei struggled in 2021, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finds himself in a similar situation. It's too early to tell, but if Rattler returns to school, fans should analyze Clemson's formula in hopes it is applied next season.

Ole Miss @ LSU: 3:30 PM EST, CBS

Ole Miss is making some noise in the SEC West. They currently sit atop the division after Alabama's loss to Tennessee. The Rebels are one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in the SEC, which has fueled their undefeated start.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has admitted that the Gamecocks are at their best when running the football. They are relatively simplistic in their rushing approach this season; running back MarShawn Lloyd has predictable success between the tackles.

However, South Carolina may want to repeat this formula moving forward. Ole Miss's rushing attack is diverse, as they have three weapons that can make plays on the ground. Furthermore, they are facing an impressive LSU front, which would make their success much more impressive.

Vanderbilt @ Missouri: 4:00 PM EST, SEC Network

Fans may gloss over this, but it may be the most important game to watch. South Carolina plays both of those teams later in the upcoming weeks, and while the records aren't impressive, the on-field results are.

Vanderbilt is flourishing under head coach Clark Lea. Granted, they currently sit at 3-4, but that is leaps and bounds better than the previous season. Missouri played Georgia within a touchdown, an endorsement for head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

These squads are potential trap games, and fans should begin to learn what each side presents. South Carolina will likely be the favorite in both contests, but they can't get complacent.

