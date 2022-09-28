Beamer Admires South Carolina State's Buddy Pough

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough is a man who's synonymous with South Carolina football, and for good reason. Pough has been involved in South Carolina football for 51 straight years, including many distinguished accomplishments. Buddy has been part of six FCS playoff appearances, won a 3A state championship at Fairfield Central High School, won eight MEAC conference championships, and led the Bulldogs to three HBCU National Championships.

At his press conference yesterday, Shane Beamer talked about what Pough meant to the state of South Carolina and the coaching fraternity. How Pough built his career causes Beamer to hold him in such high regard, as it reminds him of his father, college football hall of fame coach Frank Beamer.

"I saw this with my dad at Virginia Tech, you know anytime that you're able to stay at one school, so long, and to also coach in one state for so long goes to show one how good you are at your job, two the kind of person you are, and then three the kind of coach you are," Beamer expressed. "You know, because if people in the state don't like you and don't think you're very good and don't think you're a great person, you're probably not going to last long coaching in this state, whether it's high school, college or whatever it may be, he has [done it]. So it's a testament to him."

Beamer also pointed out how it's not just the love the people of South Carolina have for him but also the love of his former players and current assistant coaches that speaks volumes regarding Buddy Pough's character.

"Then I think you look at his coaching staff and the guys that are on his staff. I mean, there's a lot of guys that they either played for him at South Carolina State or they've coached with him for a long, long time, and you know, it reminds me a lot of my dad being at Virginia Tech for so long and a staff that was with him for so long as well, starts with the kind of people they are."

