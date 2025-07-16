Shane Beamer Reveals What Upset Him Most About the 2024 College Football Season
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer reveals what upset him most about the 2024 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the many college football teams looking to reach the 2025 College Football Playoff in the hopes of winning the highly coveted national title. But as the Gamecocks prepare for 2025, there are still some lingering stars from 2024.
In an interview with "That SEC Podcast" during SEC Media Days, Carolina head coach Shane Beamer revealed that the College Football Playoff rankings following their victory over Clemson were something that upset him most about the 2024 season.
"The part that was the most upsetting to me was when the rankings came out the following week after we beat Clemson, we were still where we were." Said Beamer. "And then the chairman of the committee said, 'It doesn't matter what happens on Championship weekend. If a team isn't playing, their ranking is not going to improve."
Despite defeating the eventual ACC Champion in their home stadium and closing the regular season with six consecutive wins, South Carolina was controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. Beamer also stated he felt the lack of change in rankings was an "irresponsible protocol" for the committee to follow.
Beamer and the Gamecocks will look to build upon the successes of their 2024 season in hopes of reaching their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. South Carolina's 2025 season will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 31st against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
