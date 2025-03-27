Six South Carolina Gamecocks Drafted in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Six South Carolina Gamecocks were included in Matt Miller's latest NFL mock draft.
The 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away which means there is a better idea of which players are going to go in which rounds this year. The South Carolina Gamecocks have a litany of players that are waiting to see what their professional destination will be and the latest NFL mock provided an inside look.
ESPN's Matt Miller released a complete seven round mock draft. Miller had six Gamecocks being selected in the draft and one them going in the first round. Here is what Miller wrote about some of the players and where he had each former Gamecock slotted at in the draft.
Nick Emmanwori, 17th overall, 1st round, Cincinatti Bengals
"While Trey Hendrickson's trade request is out there, for now we're assuming that cooler heads prevail and the 2024 NFL sack leader stays in Cincinnati. With Hendrickson in the fold, the Bengals desperately need a playmaker in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori is a Derwin James Jr. clone in size, strength, speed and playmaking ability. Emmanwori put on a show at the combine, running a 4.38 40 and leaping 43 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-6 in the broad jump. He also produced on tape in 2024, with four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 88 tackles. Line him up at free or strong safety and let him spy Lamar Jackson twice a season."
TJ Sanders, 89th overall, 3rd round, Houston Texans
"Putting a fast pass-rushing 3-technique like Sanders next to Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter would be a fun way to attack AFC offenses."
Demetrius Knight, 101st overall, 3rd round, LA Rams
"Knight is a playmaker who could be a potential rookie starter in the Rams' base 3-4 defense."
Miller also had Kyle Kennard going in the fourth round to the Buffalo Bills, Joshua Simon going in the sixth round to the Denver Broncos and O'Donnell Fortune going in the seventh round to the Detroit Lions.
