South Carolina EDGE, Wendell Gregory Entering the NCAA Transfer Portal
South Carolina EDGE Rusher, Wendell Gregory is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal per reports.
South Carolina is in the midst of their spring practice portion of the offseason and they have a player leaving the program and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Per reports, former four-star EDGE rusher and 2024 signee Wendell Gregory has plans to enter the portal.
Gregory was entering year two with the Gamecocks, and appeared in three games a year ago. He will have four years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.
Gregory was likely expecting an additional bump in playing time entering 2025. However, the Gamecocks signed Zavion Hardy out of the transfer portal at the EDGE position.
Here's what we had to say about Gregory coming out of high school.
Film Review
Wendell Gregory may be asked to be a stand-up rusher in the box, and I could also see a possible Jack role for him, where he can rush the passer or drop into coverage from an outside linebacker position. Watching his film, the first thing that stuck out to me was his lateral quickness. Gregory moves sideline-to-sideline exceptionally well.
Watching Gregory continuously be able to fight through the proverbial trash and finish a play is something a decent number of young players struggle with, but it will help him early on at the next level. On top of that, he can convert from run to pass defense or vice versa and identify a play rather quickly.
I like his first step, which is essential for edge rushers; while that's an aspect of his game that will need to develop more in college, it's better than most. He will also need to work on his pass-rushing arsenal, which will happen at this level.
Final Thoughts
Wendell Gregory is a solid pickup for the Gamecocks. His ability to absorb and fight off blocks with the awareness to fight through traffic will translate well, along with his instincts that can switch from run to pass. While his pass-rushing arsenal can improve, I don't see this being an issue; from playing wideout as a freshman to a top edge player, Gregory is a head-down and work type of player that, as Gregory stated, has the grit and physicality to do whatever is needed to improve his game.
