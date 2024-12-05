Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Football - Signing Day in Review, 2025 Class Shows Promise

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks had quite a day on Day 1 of Early National Signing Day. All of their commits entering the day have signed and turned in their Letter of Intent. In all, the Gamecocks finished the day finalizing the additions of 25 future Gamecocks.

Highlights From South Carolina Signing Day

Flips Galore
South Carolina and head coach Shane Beamer managed to pull of the flips of TE, Mike Tyler from LSU on national signing day as well as OT, Damola Adijahuhn from Georgia Tech. Two blue-chip caliber prospects that increased the overal depth and value of the 2025 class.

Quality and Quantity
For the fourth straight cycle under head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have recruited inside of the top 20 on the national recruiting services rankings. They added 25 quality football players, their first full class in over two years. However it still leaves room for what most expect to be a fairly active South Carolina in the transfer portal. Coach Shane Beamer has been quite the active player in the portal on a yearly basis.

Zavion Hardy Returns to Columbia
For those that follow recruiting, you might remember Zavion Hardy was apart of the 2024 signing class originally for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Though due to some academic dificulties, Hardy spent a year in the JUCO ranks growing as a player. Now, he returns to the 2025 signing class at just the right time. As Kyle Kennard is expected to be a high draft pick and Dylan Stewart will likely need a fellow EDGE rusher.

