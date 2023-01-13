South Carolina's Remaining Positions Of Need In 2023 Offseason

Besides a couple of remaining targets on their 2023 high school recruiting board, South Carolina has moved on to the 2024 recruiting class. They are consistently monitoring the latest movement in the transfer portal, which for this current window remains open until January 18th.

No matter how South Carolina is currently divvying up their attention to the complexity of college football recruiting when looking at their current roster composition, there are a couple of positions where the Gamecocks could stand to attain more talent.

What are those positions?

Wide Receiver

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and the rest of the offensive coaching staff now know that Spencer Rattler is returning for 2023, meaning they need to find another receiver.

While the Gamecocks have multiple receivers like Antwane Wells, Xavier Legette, and Ahmarean Brown, this is a case where it would be better to be safe rather than sorry. Elijah Caldwell is a high school prospect that offers a skillset Justin Stepp and the staff is intrigued by, but Carolina should add a proven receiver in the portal before spring practice.

Defensive End

The defensive end position is the singular position on South Carolina's roster that was hit the hardest by the portal, with Gilber Edmond heading to Florida State, Jordan Burch going to Oregon, and Hot Rod Fitten entering the portal. Add in Jordan Strachan needing a medical waiver to come back for another season if he wants it, and the Gamecocks need an experienced veteran out of the portal.

That player could very well be Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who entered the portal back on Monday and is a South Carolina native.

Running Back

Currently, South Carolina is returning one running back for next season that has recorded a carry at the FBS level in Juju McDowell. While the Gamecocks added D2 All-American and Newberry transfer Mario Anderson Jr. back in December and Dontavious Braswell, South Carolina should look into getting one more running back with FBS experience to lessen the burden of these other backs.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.