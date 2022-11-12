Florida Offensive Players To Watch

The Florida Gators’ offense is one of the more volatile offenses in the league. The Gators have had multiple games in which they eclipsed the 50-point mark but have also been held below 25 points thrice.

The volatility of the Gators’ offense is due to the inconsistency of Florida’s main offensive trio. Despite being a very inconsistent squad, The Gators’ offense is still one of the more electric offenses in the league when clicking, leaving the Gamecocks with their hands full trying to stop Florida from getting in rhythm.

Florida’s offense is highlighted by a few playmakers who have given opposing defenses fits all season. If the Gamecocks can hone in on this trio of Gators, they should have no problem shutting Florida’s offense down.

Anthony Richardson

There’s not a lot that needs to be said about the Gators’ quarterback, Anthony Richardson. His raw talent and some great performances have him slotted as a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft by many mock drafts.

The 6’4, 230-pound QB might be the most physically gifted quarterback in all college football. His size and his blazing speed make him a difficult man to tackle in the open field. Not to mention his raw arm talent is unbelievable.

Richardson is one of the best college football quarterbacks at extending a play when the pocket collapses, but he does tend to make an errant throw when flushed out of the pocket. South Carolina will have to generate pressure, or Florida’s offense could make it a lopsided game.

Trevor Etienne

Brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne Jr., the true freshman RB Trevor Etienne has NFL potential. Etienne, a four-star out of high school, has already shown flashes of dominance in under ten college football games.

Though Etienne shares carries with running back Montrell Johnson Jr., Etienne has received a larger load each week, including 17 carries against Texas A&M last Saturday. Etienne has emerged as a pivotal part of Florida’s offense due to his shiftiness.

Etienne’s ability to read open gaps and break tackles because of his shiftiness allows him to break off a big run whenever the ball is in his hands. Though Etienne is largely untested at the college level, he is sure to make an impact when he is on the field.

Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall transferred from Arizona State to Florida before the 2022 season, and his impact was immediately felt. Pearsall and Justin Shorter make up a very efficient WR duo for the Gators. But with Shorter missing last week’s game and listed as questionable against the Gamecocks, Pearsall is expected to receive many targets from Richardson.

Pearsall often finds himself receiving the ball in the backfield, whether that be via a jet sweep or a screen pass, and he frequently breaks free for a score. Pearsall creates good separation downfield, making him a deep pass threat.

Pearsall isn’t a freak athlete or super gifted physically, but he always finds the ball in his hands, making plays. With Shorter out, expect a big game from Pearsall.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.