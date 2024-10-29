Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Not Make a Bowl Game

The South Carolina Gamecocks are not included in the latest college football bowl game predictions.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) celebrates after a fourth down stop against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) celebrates after a fourth down stop against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks are not included in the latest college football bowl game predictions.

College football teams are entering the back half of their schedule which also means we are getting a clearer picture of which teams are going to be playing in the postseason and which teams are not. Right now the South Carolina Gamecocks are 4-3 with some crucial conference games coming up, but they were not included in the latest bowl game predictions.

CBS' Jerry Palm released his latest college football bowl predictions, including the playoffs, and the Gamecocks were not anywhere to be found on the list. Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Auburn and Kentucky were the teams from the SEC to not be on the list of bowl game predictions.

The Gamecocks are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible. The remaining schedule includes Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Wofford and Clemson. A tough closing slate to end the regular season but certainly a path for the Gamecocks to reach the six-win mark. However, according to the latest release of bowl projections, the Gamecocks are not expected to make postseason play.

It would be the second year in a row in which the Gamecocks failed to make postseason play and would be a disappointing end to the season. The Gamecocks have proven they can compete with just about anyone this season, but that hasn't been represnted in the win/loss columns this year.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football