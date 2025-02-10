South Carolina QB Target, Landon Duckworth Talks Latest On His Recruitiment
Former South Carolina QB Commit, Landon Duckworth updates the latest with his recruitment and where things stand with the Gamecocks.
Jackson, Alabama QB, Landon Duckworth was at one-point a longstanding South Carolina Gamecocks commit. He de-committed from the Gamecocks back in June of last year, and since then things have changed around the Gamecocks football program. Head coach Shane Beamer has signed a contract extension, and QB, LaNorris Sellers showed just what he is capable of. Now, Duckworth enters the final stretch of his recruitment timeline.
We met up wtih Duckworth at the Under Armour Next series in Atlanta to see where things stand with he and the Gamecocks.
Duckworth on all the changes since his de-commitment:
"You know, coach Loggains has left, but Coach Beamer's still there so it's all good. We got a really good relationship and I've had a relationship with Coach Shula for a while too. He came down to my school a couple of times and he met me and my mom in Mobile and we had some dinner then."
On what Duckworth expects from the offense under Mike Shula:
"I think it really depends. You know, he coached CAm Newton for a long time. And I think his dad was a really good coach as well. They are depending on him for sure."
On the message from the South Carolina staff:
"We talk a lot. Me Coach Shula and Coach Beamer. But I talk to all the staff. New guys that just go hired on staff, it's been really the same message, they just want me. They tell me all the time."
On who besides South Carolina is prioritizing him:
"Florida State. Missouri. I like Missouri. North Carolina, and Georgia."
