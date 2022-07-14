Prospect Breakdown: Jaheim Bell, TE, South Carolina

The prospective 2023 NFL Draft class boasts several talented tight ends who should make a legitimate impact early in their careers. The depth among draft-eligible players at the position extends well beyond Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Arik Gilbert, both seen by many as future NFL stars. Even in a largely inconsistent 2021 campaign, South Carolina's Jaheim Bell exhibited early-round talent as a sophomore.

Born June 14th, 2001, in Lake City, Florida, Bell attended Valdosta High School in Georgia. The talented athlete thrived on the gridiron as a basketball and football player for the Wildcats. Bell played wide receiver, tight end, and various defensive positions while helping lead Valdosta to the state quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019 with records of 8-5 and 10-3, respectively. As a junior, the multi-talented Florida native caught 52 passes for 770 yards. He put up 210 receiving yards as a senior before tearing his ACL.

After an exciting high school career, Bell was a reasonably sought-after recruit despite the serious injury that cut his final season short. According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the Valdosta product was a three-star recruit, the 396th-overall in the nation, the 17th-ranked "athlete" recruit in his class, and the 38th-best Georgia senior that year. He chose to play at South Carolina over other historic powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Penn State, and more.

Before he could see the field for the Gamecocks, Bell's football career saw more turbulence in the spring of 2020. He was forced to start his freshman season late after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Consequently, his first playing time at the collegiate level came against Texas A&M in South Carolina's sixth game of the 2020 season. He played in each of the team's last five games and earned a spot on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

After a quiet freshman year, the athletic tight end's career looked like it may be put on hold again in the 2021 season. South Carolina operated in a heavy tight end rotation that had Nick Muse, a 2022 seventh-round pick, as the primary option. Bell was often the second or even third player at his position on the depth chart. Still, he saw the field in all 13 games and started five while slowly gaining more and more playing time as the season wore on. Bell ended the year with 30 receptions and 497 receiving yards - both good for second on the team. That comes out to a staggering 16.6 yards per catch. He tied for first on South Carolina's roster with five receiving touchdowns. Bell also ran the ball seven times for 40 yards. His game against Vanderbilt was the best performance by a tight end in school history. He was the team's primary kick returner versus the Commodores, though he returned only one kick for 22 yards. He brought in six receptions for 136 yards (a record at the time) and one touchdown. He bested himself in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina with five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He ran the ball three times for 21 yards against the Tar Heels. Bell was named to the AP All-Bowl Team and Pro Football Focus's Second-Team All-SEC. He earned a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll as a retail management major.

After an exciting 2021 season, Jaheim Bell looks like one of the 2023 NFL Draft class's top tight ends.

Through just one full season of college football, South Carolina's versatile tight end has a resume that few other players can match. Bell takes snaps from the slot, out wide, at tailback, fullback, in-line, H-back, and even returning kicks for the Gamecocks. His versatility, athleticism, playmaking, and physicality are rare and can make him an asset early in his NFL career.

Such unique usage and production are, in many ways, a testament to Bell's incredible blend of strength and movement in his large frame. The South Carolina star is a very impressive linear and lateral mover. He accelerates quickly in all directions and has stellar long speed for his size. He has several big, home run plays where he outpaces the entire defense. Bell's natural strength is evident in all areas of his game.

Though he is an unrefined pass-catcher, Bell's athleticism and flexibility are signs that he can improve his route running. He is explosive out of his stance and into his route, and he employs stutter steps, hesitations, and changes of direction in his releases. Moreover, Bell knows to get onto defensive backs' toes as quickly as possible. He uses strength and some light hand usage to work through physical coverage. The Florida native is already effective on speed-based routes and soft-breaking patterns. He has a natural feel for space as a route runner and boasts the speed and size to attack the seem or operate as a vertical threat.

Of course, the success that Bell has found to this point at the college level shows he is more than just an athlete. He is a natural, smart, and instinctive pass-catcher who tracks the ball and adjusts to it effortlessly. He is a hands catcher who can snag passes away from his body and has the control to reach errant throws. His large frame and strong hands allow him to win in contested situations by shielding the catch point with his frame.

The reason South Carolina made the concerted effort it did to put the ball in Bell's hands in any way possible is simple: he is a special playmaker. The Valdosta High School product exhibits impressive vision and uses his blockers patiently and effectively. He is a true power runner who breaks tackles consistently and rarely goes down at first contact. Bell displays excellent leg drive and contact balance to run through opponents. His active, well-timed, and strong off-hand keeps tacklers off his frame. He has the flexibility in his joints to absorb or melt through contact. Further, Bell is an elusive runner who times his changes of direction well. He has great body control and anticipation to adjust his path or contort his body to beat defenders.

Though he is at his best as a playmaker, Bell has been tasked with blocking extensively to this point in his career. In fact, his role through the beginning of his sophomore season saw him block almost exclusively. As a result, he improved in that area in each game of 2021. He is a willing blocker who looks for work. Additionally, Bell mirrors defenders - even defensive backs - consistently. His natural strength is evident and will emerge more as he advances his technique. Still, Bell sometimes generates a push in one-on-one situations and can displace defenders regularly as the second man to a double team. He has the coordination and balance to withstand contact. His effort and leg drive into and through engagement are notable.

On top of his athleticism, Jaheim Bell stands out from the 2023 tight end class thanks to his versatility.

For all his strengths and promise, the South Carolina tight end's draft profile does not necessarily point to a seamless transition to the NFL level. He was part of a three-player rotation in 2021 that primarily featured Nick Muse; moreover, the Gamecocks brought in Austin Stogner, an Oklahoma transfer and a more traditional tight end, between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Therefore, he may not see a legitimate full-time tight end role in his college career. Bell has yet to play a consistent, featured role at the college level.

The best ability is availability. Thus far in his football career, Bell has not been an overly reliable option. He tore his ACL as a senior in high school and missed most of his freshman season with the Gamecocks after a meniscus injury to his left knee and the subsequent surgery to repair that knee. He suffered a minor hamstring injury in the spring of 2022. All in all, these issues limit the standout's playing time and development while giving reasons for concern regarding his future health.

Perhaps a result of his inexperience, Bell's lack of consistent production in his only college season so far is concerning. With the exception of his incredible games against Vanderbilt and North Carolina, the talented tight end was a statistical non-factor too often.

A generally outstanding athlete, the exciting playmaker is not completely fluid, and he exhibits some stiffness on sharp breaks as a route runner and ball carrier.

Likely the greatest area for concern in Bell's draft profile is his technique as a route runner. He has very little experience in terms of the number of reps he has had as a route runner and the limited variety of patterns he has experience executing. He employs minimal salesmanship and fails to separate on hard-breaking routes. Bell displays very little hip sink in his cuts, though it is unclear whether this is an issue of technique or ability. He must develop his hand usage as a route runner.

After the catch, Bell's high pad level hinders him. His overall movement and power will improve if he can play with better leverage.

As a blocker, the Gamecocks' star's unrefined play will make him a liability in the league without further improvement. His inaccurate and poorly timed hands give up his chest. Similarly, his high pad level offers his frame to opponents. As a result, his overall functional power is currently underwhelming. He can be thrown around or displaced. What's more, Bell lunges into blocks and is sometimes whiffed or redirected.

With the 2022 season around the corner, the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense looks poised to thrive behind high-profile transfers like quarterback Spencer Rattler and incumbent playmakers like Jaheim Bell. As a junior, the versatile offensive weapon must show that his minor injury in the spring is not serious. Further, he should implement salesmanship and hand usage as a route runner. With one or both of these improvements and his rare athleticism alone, Bell can be a solid starter in the league. He must also refine his technique as a blocker to show he can be a true tight end and a swiss army knife athlete. Above all else, the Lake City native needs to see more consistent playing time and further opportunities to be a playmaker.

Despite playing a limited role in 2021, Jaheim Bell exhibited the athleticism, intelligence, and instincts of a second-round talent. With technical improvement and additional chances to thrive, he can be a day-one player. Regardless, Bell can operate as a team's second tight end, a seam threat, and a gadget playmaker early in his career. He can play on all special teams units, and he has the potential to become a Pro Bowl-level offensive weapon and an excellent first-string tight end.

Grade (Floor / Ceiling): Seam threat and versatile offensive weapon / Pro Bowl-caliber, high-level starting tight end and versatile playmaker.

