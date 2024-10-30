South Carolina vs Texas A&M Betting Odds: Point Spread Continues to Move
The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a big matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Gamecocks sit with a 4-3 record while Texas A&M has just one loss on the year which was to Notre Dame in the first week of the season. With that said, early indications of this game are that it might be closer than what people think.
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, the Texas A&M Aggies are now a 2.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks. They initially opened as 3.5-point favorites and then got bumped down to 3.0-point favorites and now it has been bumped down even more. The over/under is currently set at 44.0 points.
South Carolina has certainly proven that they can play good teams close and they are more than capable of pulling off an upset in a week.
The Gamecocks' defense has proven they are good enough to compete against anyone, but Texas A&M will be bringing in a solid defense of their own next week as well. If South Carolina can continue protecting the football as they did against Oklahoma last week, they will have a solid chance against the Aggies.
