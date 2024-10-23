South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Early Indications Show a Close Matchup
The early indications of South Carolina vs Texas A&M are a close matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of a bye week as they prepare for a big matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Gamecocks sit with a 4-3 record while Texas A&M has just one loss on the year which was to Notre Dame in the first week of the season. With that said, early indications of this game are that it might be closer than what people think.
Betting lines have not yet been released for the game but ESPN has already given their matchup predictor, according to ESPN analytics. The Aggies have a 51.5% chance of winning and South Carolina sits at 48.5%.
South Carolina has certainly proven that they can play good teams close and they are more than capable of pulling off an upset in a week. The Gamecocks will get a better feel for the Aggies this weekend as A&M is playing against LSU at Kyle Field. The Tigers are the only other undefeated team in conference play this season.
The Gamecocks' defense has proven they are good enough to compete against anyone, but Texas A&M will be bringing in a solid defense of their own next week as well. If South Carolina can continue protecting the football as they did against Oklahoma last week, they will have a solid chance against the Aggies.
