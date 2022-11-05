David Spaulding Out vs. Vanderbilt

Corner David Spaulding is a surprise scratch from action this evening. South Carolina announced they would be without the veteran corner an hour before kickoff.

The Georgia native has compiled a successful season thus far, tallying five tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. The Gamecocks have an impressive secondary that has anchored them for most of the season.

They will also be without running back MarShawn Lloyd, a talented back that drives their offense. Head coach Shane Beamer noted that several players were questionable for action, and it seems some did not go their way.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.

How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

