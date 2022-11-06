David Spaulding Potentially Done For Season

Defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray have had quite the situation this season. Between young players making leaps, injuries, and one veteran safety leaving the program, there needs to be more consistency in a rotation at that spot three-quarters of the way through the season.

The depth at safety became so troublesome at one point that David Spaulding, a fourth-year nickel corner, took his first-ever career snaps at the position in week six against Kentucky and has seen time there since.

Spaulding, however, didn't play tonight, which was a surprise to many, and according to what Shane Beamer said in his postgame press conference after the Vanderbilt win, it was an injury that kept Spaulding out. The initial prognosis doesn't look good.

This makes the depth situation at the safety position look much direr, as no other safeties besides DQ Smith and Nick Emmanwori have remained relatively healthy while seeing significant snaps throughout the season.

Safety Devonni Reed has been productive but has dealt with injury problems himself this season, so Shane Beamer and the defensive coaching staff will have to hope that this is a unit that won't be bit by the injury bug moving forward.

