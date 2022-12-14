Shane Beamer Pushes Back Against Notion Of Lost Momentum

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Shane Beamer held a press conference with the local media to give the latest on the program as they gear up for Gator Bowl preparations. He also allowed new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to introduce himself to the fanbase.

Before all of this, Beamer had some things he wanted to get off his chest regarding the recent online criticism and concerns. Issues span from players leaving the program to hiring Loggains at the offensive coordinator position.

Beamer started by reminding everyone of the accomplishments the Gamecocks attained during the 2022 season, which included an 8-4 record, a top-25 ranking, and ending the season with two straight wins against top 10 teams, subsequently leading to the end of the losing skid versus Clemson.

"Maybe outside of this building, there's a perception that the momentum slipped, that couldn't be further from the truth."

Referencing the contributors that have entered the portal in the past week and a half, Beamer conveyed that this is part of a team's natural progression when trying to reach the top of their sport.

"We're constantly trying to get the right people, if you will, on the bus of where we're going. There are bumps along the way, and sometimes as you climb higher and higher, people get off that bus. We've got the right people on the bus, and we're continuing to add people to that bus."

Beamer was just getting started as he turned his attention to the ridicule aimed towards Loggains, emphatically stating that he had plenty of options he could've gone with but that Loggains was the best fit for the program. Loggains has recently received interest from multiple SEC programs, which symbolizes his value.

"I talked to a lot of people that were interested in this position. I easily could go out and hire the hot name. I'm not interested in winning the press conference; I'm interested in hiring the best coach available for what we need as a program."

He threw out the coaches and players that Loggains had worked with in the past, hall of fame coaches like Bill Parcells and Slyvester Croom, along with former Gamecocks and NFL players Connor Shaw and Alshon Jeffery, to highlight Loggains football connections and insight.

Beamer hopes this long-winded response puts a faction of Gamecock nation at ease as South Carolina readies up for what's sure to be an eventful offseason.

