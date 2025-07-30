Spencer Rattler Remains in Heated Quarterback Competition with New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler remains in a heated quarterback battle with the New Orleans Saints.
The New Orleans Saints have a major question to answer before the regular season arrives with that question being who the starting quarterback will be. Spencer Rattler enters his second season this year after earning multiple starts in 2024 but Tyler Shough and Jake Haener have been given first team reps during training camp as well.
Rattler took the majority of first team reps the first day, followed by Shough the second day and Haener got his opportunity as well. Head coach Kellen Moore made it known that he is in no rush to make a decision on who the starter will be until it becomes obvious.
"Anytime the decision becomes clear, we'll make the decision, we'll just roll and that can happen whenever. [If] it goes all the way to the end, it goes all the way to the end. If it doesn't, it doesn't," Moore said.
Moore also noted that the organization will likely not make any adjustments to the amount of reps until after the first preseason game when they get a look at all three quarterbacks.
Rattler seemed like the front-runner heading into training camp as he brings the most experience out of the three options, but it remains a heated battle with nobody separating themselves from the pack. Perhaps after the first preseason game, the Saints will give a better indication of who they think their starter will be this season. Until then, Moore and the coaching staff will continue to weigh their options.
