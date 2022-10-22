Haynes King Named Starter

Quarterback Haynes King has officially been named the starter for Texas A&M. Many expected him to get the nod after head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed he would be active earlier in the week.

There's still potential that freshman quarterback Conner Weigman could see snaps tonight. Fisher declined to comment when asked about Weigman, meaning King may be on a short leash tonight.

The Aggies' offense needs a jump after struggling to start the season. They are averaging 19.2 points thus far, one of the lowest marks in the conference. Texas A&M has a lot of offensive talent but needs a signal caller to step up and maximize it. King has looked good in spurts but needs to even out his play if they are going to become a viable threat.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.