WATCH: Xavier Legette Posts Hilarious Video at Training Camp with Carolina Panthers
Former South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette posted a hilarious video of him at training camp with the Carolina Panthers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks pumped four players into the NFL this offseason and one of them was wide receiver Xavier Legette. The Carolina Panthers drafted him with the very last pick in the first round as the organization continues to try and build a surrounding offensive cast for quarterback Bryce Young who is entering his second season. Regardless of how Legette's season goes though, one thing they already know is that they got a great personality in the locker room.
The Panthers posted a video of Legette providing the daily weather report at training camp on Thursday and it has football fans cracking up. Now fans want Legette's weather reports to be a daily thing, and he has given himself a great introduction to the professional football league.
After training camp started, Legette had the opportunity to talk to the media, and he wasn't exactly pleased with how his first day went. That may sound like bad news for Gamecock and Panther fans but after reading the quote, it shows that Legette is very self aware of his actions and just wants to be better.
“Training camp started pretty slow for me," Legette told reporters. "I feel like it wasn’t my best, but we got time to continue to make it better. I feel like I wasn’t really paying attention to detail today, so I need to buy-in on that. I get upset with myself about things like that when I feel like I didn’t have the best day and didn’t leave everything out there on the field.”
