Former South Carolina Gamecock Finds New Home in the SEC
Former South Carolina Gamecock right handed pitcher (RHP) Tyler Pitzer announced his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday morning, via his X account.
After entering the transfer portal on June 1, RHP Pitzer has found a new home for next season. Staying in the SEC, he will join a Mississippi State Bulldogs team that finished 36-23 in 2025. The Bulldogs made it to a NCAA Regional, but felt short in the final game of the regional against Florida State.
Pitzer first joined South Carolina as a true freshman in 2024. He made 19 appearances with six starts for the Gamecocks his freshman season. Pitzer went 4-1 with a 4.74 ERA and a save to go along with 57 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched.
Pitzer matched his number of appearances as a sophomore this past season with 19. He would go on to make two starts, pitch 28.1 innings, and strike out 32 batters for the Garnet and Black in 2025. He finished a perfect 4-0 on the mound with a save.
In a post made via his X account, Pitzer thanked the University of South Carolina for the past two seasons.
The Gamecocks have had a number of players enter the portal since its opening, however they have been able to rebound with a strong portal class of their own.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: