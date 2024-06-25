Gamecocks 2025 target Jeff Overton is Set to Commit
2025 three star running back, Jeff Overton, out of Hayfield High School in Alexandria, Virginia is set to commit on Friday. Virginia Tech is currently the projected leader in the clubhouse, but South Carolina will push for the star back's signature all the way to signing day.
The 192 pound speedster had a great year for the Freedom-Woodbridge High School Eagles last season. As a freshman, Overton burst onto the season rushing for 1500 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a sophomore he backed up those stats by averaging 168.8 yards per game with 34 rushing touchdowns and 5 more through the air. Last season, Overton averaged over 160 yards per game once again with 29 total touchdowns.
Under the leadership of his uncle, Darryl Overton, the Eagles had back to back undefeated seasons including two state championships. After becoming the head coach of Hayfield this offseason, Jeff Overton Jr. elected to follow his uncle as a transfer.
Currently a three star and ranked 77th among running backs in the country, Overton will assuredly rise in those rankings with another strong season in 2024. One team will have a head start in landing his services this Friday at 10:00 am.
Sitting with the 22nd ranked class in the country, the Gamecocks have a commitment from athlete Jaquel Holman, but would love to add another running back in this class. In what has been an impressive month for Beamer and the staff, don't be surprised if that hot streak continues through the summer.
