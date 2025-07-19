Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Offensive Line
South Carolina returns left tackle Josiah Thompson and right tackle Cason Henry to bookend an offensive line that is otherwise a new unit. How will the Gamecocks look as a unit in 2025? Let's take a look.
Center Vershon Lee and guards Torricelli Simpkins III and Kamaar Bell were the veterans along the interior of South Carolina's offensive line in 2024. With those guys heading to the NFL, the Gamecocks will have to replace their production, but how will they do it.
Interior Offensive Line
South Carolina brought in a few transfers this past offseason to compete with guys currently on the roster. Tree Babalade has played at tackle in the past, but he will get his opportunity to kick inside this fall as a guard. Babalade will fight for the job against Trovon Baugh, Markee Anderson, and Nick Sharpe.
Center is a battle between Troy transfer Boaz Stanley and Western Kentucky transfer Rodney Newsome Jr. Stanley has more experience at the center spot and appears to be in the driver seat for the starting position. Newsome Jr.'s versatility provides South Carolina good depth at the guard and center spots.
Offensive Tackles
Thompson burst on to the scene early at left tackle for the Gamecocks in 2024. The former South Carolina Mr. Football quickly earned the left tackle spot and never looked back. The talented true sophomore has all the talent to be one of the best left tackles in the nation over the next couple years.
Henry locks down the right side of the line. He has had injury issues in the past, but when available he provides the Gamecocks stability across from Thompson.
