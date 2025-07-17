Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Tight Ends
With fall camp just around the corner, we are breaking down the Gamecocks football roster position by position. Last week we reviewed the quarterbacks and wide receivers, while today is a quick look at the tight end room.
Last season's leading receiver, and safety blanket for LaNorris Sellers, was tight end Joshua Simon who has since moved on to the NFL trying to get a roster spot with the Atlanta Falcons. This season sophomore Michael Smith, redshirt senior Brady Hunt, junior Maurice Brown II, and incoming Kentucky transfer Jordan Dingle are all vying for the starting position left by Simon.
Dingle comes with SEC experience transferring from the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6-foot-4 and 235 pounder out of Bowling Green, Kentucky was a three-star in the 2021 class. Dingle appeared in 39 games in his four seasons with the Wildcats compiling 43 catches for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Smith has a ton of talent and looks to translate that to the field in 2025. As a true freshman last year, Smith appeared in 12 of 13 games making seven starts. He caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Hunt is entering his second year with the team after transferring from Ball State in 2024. He appeared in 10 games making one start. Brown II played in all 13 games on special teams. He had one reception for one yard in 2024.
