Gamecocks land JUCO Infielder Jase Woita
South Carolina introduced new baseball head coach, Paul Mainieri, last week in a press conference. Mainieri spoke about what it takes to build a successful program. Part of that strucutre is developing player, but also having the right players for your system.
"Now if we do a good enough job recruiting talent, and we coach them the right way on the field, and we have that attitude of helping them develop, I just feel that the winning will take care of itself," Coach Mainieri said.
Once the press conference concluded, it was time for Coach Mainieri and his staff to hit the ground running on building next year's roster. Looking to improve the entire roster, here enters JUCO transfer, Jase Woita.
The 6-2 infielder from Kansas City Kansas Community College brings a much needed solid left handed bat to the Gamecocks lineup. Last season with the Blue Devils, Woita hit .427 from the plate with 11 home runs, 65 RBIs, and nine bags stolen. In two seasons in Kansas, a .417 batting average, with a .514 OBP (on base percentage), and slugging .725.
Woita is a versatile player who can play both third base and first base for the Gamecocks. Trying to play excellent defense and finding a way to manufacture runs, this is the kind of player that fits what Mainieri and his staff are looking for.
