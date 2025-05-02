Gamecocks Release Injury Report Ahead of Series Against Florida
South Carolina takes on the Florida Gators in a three game series at Founders Park beginning on Friday. On Thursday, South Carolina released a lengthy injury report prior to game one.
The Gamecocks are set to be without key starters in the series. Pitcher Eli Jerzembeck and INF Nolan Nawrocki were lost for the year earlier this season. The newest development has been the shoulder injury to Ethan Petry, which will likely keep him out for the rest of 2025.
The Gators will be without some pitching depth. Left handers McCall Biemiller, Frnak Menendez, Niko Janssens, and Jacob Gomberg will be out. Infielders Cade Kurland and Colby Shelton are also listed as out.
This series against Florida will end a four game homestand for the Gamecocks. After Sunday's finale, South Carolina will be back in action in Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers.
The Gamecocks are 25-20 on the year, 5-16 inside the SEC. Florida is 30-16 overall this year, 8-13 in the conference.
