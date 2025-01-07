How the Gamecocks Fared in the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL regular season wrapped up on Sunday night with the Detroit Lions defeating the Minnesota Vikings in a battle for the NFC's top seed. With the playoffs set to begin, it's a good time to take a look at former South Carolina Gamecocks and how they performed this season.
While some are wrapping up their first season in the big leagues, others are gearing up for another playoff run in hopes of winning the super bowl.
Spencer Rattler
Spencer Rattler was the 150th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft. In what was supposed to be a developmental year, Rattler began turning heads early in the preseason and ultimately started six games due to an injury to starter Derek Carr. In the seven games, six starts, that Rattler appeared in, he completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. With the Saints looking for a new head coach and the quarterback spot up in the air, Rattler could have the opportunity to compete for a starting role in 2025.
Ernest Jones IV
It's been quite the 2024 season for Ernest Jones IV who began the preseason with the Los Angeles Rams, was traded to the Titans after seeking a new contract, and was traded again to the Seattle Seahawks. Jones IV played in 16 games in 2024, making 15 starts between the Titans and Seahawks. He finished the year with the second highest tackle total of his career (138) and set a career high in solo tackles (77).
Stephon Gilmore
The 13 year veteran known as "Gilly Lock" is still playing at a high level at 34 years of age with the Minnesota Vikings. Gilmore finished the regular season with one interception and 54 total tackles on the year. He was the top corner on a VIkings team that finished in the top five of scoring defenses in 2024. PFF gave Gilmore a 63.9 overall grade for the season, 77.6 grade against the run and 60.4 against the pass. Gilly Lock and the Vikings are the fifth seed in the playoffs and will travel to take on the NFC West Champion Los Angeles Rams in round one.
Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle got his first chance to be the Cowboys' primary running back in 2024 following Tony Pollard's departure to Tennessee. Dowdle turned that oppportunity into the best year of his young career. As the Cowboys' top option, Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries. He would also go on to catch 39 passes for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dowdle put together a career season in a contract year which should have many teams, including Dallas, reaching out about his services.
Jaycee Horn
Talent was never the question for Jaycee Horn after the Carolina Panthers made him a top ten selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The struggle for Horn was health. In his first three seasons, Horn missed 39 games due to various injuries. Coming off missing 10+ games for the second time in his career, 2024 was important for Horn to stay healthy, and he did just that. Playing 15 games, Horn had a 64.5 overall grade from PFF. He graded out 86.9 rushing the passer and 80.9 against the run.
