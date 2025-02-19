Gamecock Digest

Live Scores and Updates: South Carolina vs Queens

Follow along for live scores as the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Queens Royals.

Alex Joyce

June 9, 2013; Cary, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks shortstop Joey Pankake (9) bats against the North Carolina Tarheels during the Chapel Hill Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
After a short stint on the road against Winthrop, the South Carolina Gamecocks return to Founders Park to take on a 2-1 Queens Royals squad. This will be the third all time matchup between the two programs.

South Carolina is 2-0 against Queens in program history; winning 12-0 in 2023 and 13-3 in 2024. Ethan Petry shined against the Royals last season going 2-2 from the plate with three runs scored and a home run. Ryan Bakes also had a big game in 2024 with three hits and three RBIs.

Center fielder Nathan Hall will look to continue his impressive offensive start to the season; 5-13, scoring four runs, with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs.

If you're looking at how to watch Wednesday's game against the Royals, we have you covered here.

Updates:

South Carolina Gamecocks Lineup Against Queens:
CF Nathan Hall
RF Dalton Mashore
1B Ethan Petry
LF Kennedy Jones
DH Talmadge LeCroy
C Ryan Bakes
SS Hnery Kaczmar
3B KJ Scobey
2B Cayden Gaskin

SP Jackson Soucie

First Inning: South Carolina's Ethan Petry helps put the first run on the board; Gamecocks lead 1-0
Top: Riveria fouled out to begin the game. Jake Barbour walks to give the Royals their first base runner of the game. Nick Alderfer lines out. Justin Hudson lines out. Royals leave a man on base as we head to the bottom of the first.

Bottom: Hall, Mashore, and Petry due up for South Carolina. Hall doubles to right center to give the Gamecocks their first base runner of the day. Mashore grounds out to short; Hall advances to third. Petry (RBI) singles up the middle; drives in Hall (1-0). Kennedy Jones lines out to center field. LeCroy flies out to center field.

Second Inning: Pitching staffs rulle the second inning; Gamecocks lead (1-0)
Top: Charlie Marcantel grounds out to the pitcher. Lenox Lively grounds out. Caleb Stewart strikes out. Three up, three down inning for Soucie.

Bottom: Bakes, Kaczmar, and Scobey due up for South Carolina. Bakes flies out to begin the bottom of the second. Kaczmar singles to left. Scobey flies out. Two outs. Gaskin strikes out to end the second.

Third Inning:
Top: Will Budnick grounds out.

Bottom:

South Carolina vs Queens Preview:
- Wednesday's game will also be on the Gamecock Sports Network presented by Learfield with Cade Crenshaw and Stuart Lake on the call.
- Royals won two of three games against the Appalachain State Mountaineers to begin the season.

