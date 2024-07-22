Gamecock Digest

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Features Face-off Between South Carolina Gamecocks

Joseph Griffin, Joseph Griffin

Oct 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Trey Knox (1) runs after a reception against the Florida Gators in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Trey Knox (1) runs after a reception against the Florida Gators in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Knox wasn't in Columbia, South Carolina long. After four years and a collegiate degree from Arkansas University, Knox entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and quickly found a home with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Knox had a career-high in the number of receptions (37) in a season and he ultimately saw an NFL Contract extended his way after the season.

Now a member of the Minnesota Vikins training camp roster, Trey Knox has an uphill battle in order to make the 53-man roster at tight end, and unfortunately for Gamecock faithful, in order to make the roster, he make take the spot of another former Gamecock.

Knox is the fourth tight end on the roster at the moment, and if he wants to make the team, it seems as if he's going to have to climb over Nick Muse in order to do so. Muse has been with the Vikings for two seasons now and entering his third. He's also only caught one ball since arriving in Minnesota.

Knox signed a guranteed $120k signing bonus with the Vikings. So, whether he makes the 53-man or not, he's going to walk away with money is his pockets during his first NFL Training Camp.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published |Modified
Joseph Griffin

JOSEPH GRIFFIN

Joseph Griffin

JOSEPH GRIFFIN