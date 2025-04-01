Nick Emmanwori Paired With Superstar Safety in Latest Mock Draft
It is April 1, which means we are officially in NFL draft month. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, like many players in the country, will be waiting to see if his name will be called early on draft night. In the lastest NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report, Emmanwori may not be waiting for long.
Emmanwori has been ranked by most as one of the two best safety prospects in this class. With a monster performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, he has an argument for the top spot.
As we inch closer and closer to draft weekend, mock drafts are dropping left and right. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn, Dame Parson, and Matt Holder linked Emmanwori to the Baltimore Ravens with the 27 pick in the first round, pairing him with one of the best young safeties in the game. Here's what they had to say about the Gamecocks' star safety.
"The mere thought of Kyle Hamilton and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori playing together immediately sends shivers down the spine.
The size and athleticism found among both can create a fearsome duo with the potential to dominate as imposing tone-setters.
"Quarterbacks beware," Parson said. "With this pick, the Baltimore Ravens can create the scariest physical tandem at the safety position. Emmanwori can move all around the Ravens secondary, much like Hamilton. Plus, the Ravens coaching staff is well-suited to develop Emmanwori from a somewhat raw prospect to reaching his full potential."
From a logistical standpoint, the Ravens defense took off last season with Hamilton shifting to free safety. Baltimore now has a similar talent at strong safety in Emmanwori."
The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26. Join us here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI as we give you up to date coverage of where all your favorite Gamecocks land on draft weekend.
