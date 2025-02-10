Gamecock Digest

Bear McWhorter Announces Top Five, Sets Commitment Date - Includes South Carolina

Bear McWhorter who is a 2026 offensive lineman has announced his final five and included the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer takes the field with his team before a game against the Wofford Terriers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
With the 2025 recruiting class offically closed, the attention now shifts to the 2026 cycle. The South Carolina Gamecocks brought in a solid group of players this last class, and they will be looking to do the same this coming year. One of their top offensive line targets, Bear McWhorter released his final five schools and the South Carolina Gamecocks made the cut.

Along with South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama also made the cut. McWhorter is rated as a three-star prospect, the 437th-best player in the class, the 38th-best interior offensive linman and the 46th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. The Gamecocks extended an offer to the Georgia native in March of last year.

McWhorter also announced that he will be committing on February 28th of this month.

South Carolina already has five players committed to the 2026 recruiting class with Anthony Baxter already committed as an interior offensive lineman.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, S
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Keenan Britt, Edge
  • Peyton Dyer, CB
  • Anthony Baxter, OL

