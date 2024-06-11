Gamecocks Secure Commitment from DB Christopher Hatfield for 2025
Christopher, a 6-foot-3 defensive back from Ludowici, GA, chose the Gamecocks over offers from Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Georgia State. The Gamecocks recognized Christopher's potential early in the recruiting process, extending an offer after his recruitment gained momentum. His recruitment took off after exposure from Sports Illustrated's Brooks Austin, who attended one of Christopher's games last year for his "Friday Night Lights" YouTube series. Austin's scouting for the SI All-American rankings highlighted Christopher's talent, and a few posts on Twitter caught the attention of college coaches. The Gamecocks were among the first to notice this hidden gem.
In 2023, Christopher showcased his versatility as a two-way player, taking snaps at both cornerback and wide receiver. On defense, he totaled 27 tackles and 3 interceptions. On offense, he caught 9 passes for 195 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Christopher Hatfield's commitment is a significant addition to the Gamecocks' 2025 class. His impressive performance on both sides of the ball in high school demonstrates his athleticism and potential to contribute at the next level. The Gamecocks look forward to seeing him bring his skills to their defensive backfield and potentially make an impact in various roles. With his height, speed, and versatility, Christopher Hatfield is poised to be a valuable asset to the Gamecocks in the coming seasons. His early commitment signals a promising future for South Carolina's defense.
Gamecock class of 2025:
Four-Star CB Shamari Earls
Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
Three-Star DL Anthony Addison
Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
